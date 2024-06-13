Trophies, Fonseca, Zirkzee, Milan U23: Six key takeaways from Ibrahimovic’s presser

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave his first press conference since returning to AC Milan as a Senior Advisor six months ago, and it was packed full of bold declarations, interesting indications and of course a few laughs.

It was announced earlier in the week that Ibrahimovic would be leading a media briefing and a press conference, his first since his return to the club late last year. It was strongly suggested that he would announce the new head coach, which he did, but the rest of the content was speculated on.

The Swede spoke in front of around 70 journalists at Milanello and the event began with a question and answer session on stage with one of the Milan TV journalists, Simone Nobilini, and then the questions were opened up to the floor.

We transcribed the whole press conference if you have time to read the over 3,000 words, but below we have picked out some of the more important passages and what we learn from each.

Why he returned and the guarantees

One of the stand-out bits came from the very first question as Zlatan was asked how the idea of coming back to Milan just a few months after retiring came about.

“After six months of being out of action, Furlani called me, and it all started. Then I spoke to Cardinale, just me and him, he proposed that I return to Milan, to be a partner of RedBird.

“I told him ‘If I return to Milan, the project must be successful’. I won’t accept losing, it’s not that I don’t like it, I won’t accept it. I want to win, and I will win. Cardinale replied: ‘Welcome’.”

On the owner Gerry Cardinale, he added: “He’s a winner, he’s ambitious like me. He wants to create a project that can work now and in the future, in the long run. I told him: ‘I’m the right man for you’.”

That in itself will be music to the ears of fans, those who hoped that Ibrahimovic being back at the club was a guarantee of ambition and that the skepticism about RedBird Capital’s desire to win could be put to one side.

Of course what the former striker says must now be shown with actions, however that competitive fire still burns inside and that in itself is a big positive.

The Chosen One

Then, the announcement of Paulo Fonseca as the new head coach came. It must be said that the Portuguese will arrive amid a backdrop of disapproval from sections of the fan base, so Ibrahimovic looked to explain with clarity what the vision was behind it.

“He’ll be the new coach, it was a thoughtful choice. We want Milan to be able to play dominant football. We studied how he coaches, how he prepares matches.

“After five years we needed something new. Fonseca is the right man, we believe in him so much. He’s the right man. We also have a very important U23 project for us, we want to connect it to the first team and Fonseca is someone who it gives opportunities and responsibility to young players.

“If you have a genius as a coach and a weak team you can achieve a miracle once, maybe twice… We want to put the coach in the best conditions possible.

“First we studied the type of coach and the approach to his game. Paulo Fonseca came out and we spoke to him face to face, so you get to know him, you have a feeling. He is very ambitious, he has a great desire to work, to do well and to improve. In Milan there is a coach, not a manager.”

Whether you agree with the appointment of Fonseca or not, it was Zlatan’s duty to explain the club’s stance on why they went for him over the proven winner Antonio Conte or the glamorous names like Roberto De Zerbi.

Ibrahimovic was also asked specifically why Milan didn’t go for Conte or in fact for any other Italian coach, given how few managers from abroad have lifted the Scudetto.

“For what we were looking for, Conte’s name didn’t come up. It depends on the material you have. For us, the best for what we have and for the identity we want to bring is Paulo Fonseca.

“It was important for us to take a coach who was it good for the team we have. Italian players are on the list we are looking at, but today… We don’t have anyone in the national team, even if in my opinion Gabbia should have been there.”

Essentially, what he admitted is that the Milan management were looking for someone to continue the project already in place, rather than going for someone more demanding or with a totally different philosophy.

Summer dreams

Ibrahimovic’s press conference was actually labelled as being ‘pre-2024/25’, which means that attention has already turned to the next season after a disappointing last campaign.

“The next step is to strengthen the team, to be more competitive. We want to win trophies, in Italy and in Europe, because we are Milan.

“The ambition is to fight for trophies every year. Milan don’t just win, Milan make history. Whoever joins Milan must have that same ambition.

“Whoever is already at Milan and doesn’t think like this will not have space. We’re not satisfied with the last season, we agree with the fans. We must not limit ourselves.

“I’m optimistic, I’m positive. We have a group of directors who are hungry. We have a plan that we are following, we’re confident in what we do. We have a strategy.

“The future is positive. Everyone does this job for Milan, not personal objectives. Everything we do is for Milan and for the best. We are working, even if there is silence.”

It was another statement of ambition from the Swede, outlining that the directors will sort through transfer targets that are worthy of Milan, building on the base put in place largely over the last few years and constructing a squad that can win trophies on multiple fronts.

Once again we must stress the obvious that the proof will be in the pudding, and the pudding in this case is the signings that actually come through the door and the results that follow. However, it is a good thing that he didn’t say ‘we are happy with what we have’, or words to that effect.

🎙️ Zlatan: "I need to win, I want to win and I will win" 👊#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/oHLBdbzZOy — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 13, 2024

Zirkzee and the striker hunt

Ibrahimovic was naturally asked about one of Milan’s biggest issues this summer, which is finding the right striker who will come in and lead the line for years to come.

A lot of the recent rumours have been about Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna, with several reliable sources claiming that the last sticking point is the €15m commissions requested by his agent Kia Joorabchian.

“Last year Milan made a great transfer market, we needed to lay the foundations. This market will focus above all on details. After Giroud’s departure, we need a new number 9.

“Jovic is there, but we are looking for a new striker. Zirkzee is a strong player, he comes from a great season. He comes from the Netherlands, whether he is another Ibra or not… there is a big difference between reality and what is said and written.”

During a feature on Tuesday was spoke about what Milan’s hardline stance regarding agent fees actually means in practical terms and where it has cost them in the past, but Ibra also passed comment on the reports circulating.

“I chose not to talk to the agents, I don’t want to have a dialogue with them, I’m still black or white, while Furlani and Moncada are grey. I come from the Mino school, from the Galliani school, which are more upright.

“If the agents make mistakes with me, I’m black or white. Today, we’ll see. Then if situations arise, we’ll go inside and talk.

“When we talk about negotiations, we think that the club are under pressure and are trying to exploit the situation. It’s a negotiation, it goes back and forth, it’s not a charity. It has to go well for the club. We’re smart and intelligent, it’s not rock and roll.”

It was quite a vague answer and perhaps the ‘charity’ line could be seen as a dig at Zirkzee’s entourage, however it felt like a more general comment to let everyone know that Milan are in charge.

Stars will stay

There has been some rather worrying talk in the media about the potential sale of Theo this summer, as well as Maignan, and even though things are quieter on the Leao front there is always talk of other clubs monitoring him.

Zlatan was asked about whether the trio in question will stay, and he gave a surprisingly certain answer regarding each of the three.

“Theo and Maignan will stay, Leao too. They are among the strongest players in their roles and have a contract with us, they are happy. We don’t need to sell. Thanks to RedBird’s work we can bring in strong players to improve the squad.

“The club brought in 12 players last year I think it was, we laid the foundation and now the details count to improve the team. We are looking for a striker, then the market is every day. We have a scouting system around the clock.

“Then there are 1000 calls every day where players offer. Then from this, to finalise a player is a process that we are doing. He may be the strongest in the world, but if he isn’t our profile he isn’t for us.”

It must be highlighted that if Ibrahimovic were to expressly state that one of them were to be sold then that would be a far bigger shock, however there were also more reserved and diplomatic ways of answered the question.

Instead, he sought to reassure fans that in the plans of the club there is no need and no desire to cash in on anyone. Can it be 100% ruled out that one will leave? Perhaps not, as the Sandro Tonali case showed, but it was another striking statement.

Camarda and the U23s

Finally, there were affirmations regarding Milan’s plan to register an U23 team. We reported earlier in the week how Ancona’s exclusion has opened up a slot that means the final green light has arrived.

Ibrahimovic was asked for his thoughts on all the hype surrounding Francesco Camarda and he gave some insight into why the B-team project is seen as being so important.

“Camarda is more talented than me at his age. He is the future of Milan, but he doesn’t have all the responsibility on him. We have to protect him, make him grow to become what we think he can. With him we have to take it step by step, without going too fast. We’re happy.

“He could be part of a group like former Milan players who went through the entire youth sector and then got to the first team. We need to strengthen the youth sector even more, a strong academy to bring players to the first team.

“For me, too little come out for the possibilities we have, so for this reason we’re making the U23 squad, the gap is too big between the Primavera and the first team; With the U23s we will give our young players more time to prepare for the adult game.”

He explains it pretty well, but to simplify it even further the U23 team is a project that aims to bridge the gap between the Primavera and the first team, so players arrive more ready for the head coach.

Finally, Ibrahimovic closed out his long press conference with a very typical quote, one that Milan fans can hold him to.

“I don’t need someone to protect me, I’m strong. If I make a mistake, I’ll say I made a mistake. And that’s it.”