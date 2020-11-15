Troops Pick: Service members pick Steelers-Bengals, Seahawks-Rams Week 10 winners

The Telegraph
Masters 2020 final round: live updates and leaderboard latest Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger