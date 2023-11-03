Trojans Wired previews the USC men’s basketball season

It’s a very exciting time to be a USC basketball fan. The Trojans have placed their men’s and women’s basketball teams in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time in school history. This comes after the two basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time since 1997.

Last season, USC’s two basketball teams both reached the Big Dance. This season, both teams will be expected to win at least one game in March Madness. Rarely has USC basketball offered so much promise and potential. The beginning of the season on November 6 brings a real sense of optimism about the Trojans on the hardwood. That’s not common around here. It’s not normal.

It’s a chance to build something special.

We’ll have plenty of women’s basketball coverage as the season moves along. In our latest podcast, though, we focus on the men’s team and what the expectations should be for the coming season.

