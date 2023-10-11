Trojans Wired podcast reviews the ugly, scary, and very alarming Arizona escape

The USC Trojans were not ready to play against Arizona. Bryson Shaw defended Alex Grinch after the Colorado game, saying the players were letting Grinch down. That should have translated into a focused, alert performance from the opening kickoff to the final gun, but that did not happen. USC was asleep in the first quarter and needed to rally from 17 points down to win in triple overtime.

USC is 6-0, but this season is not going the way Trojan fans hoped. This team has to play a lot better to make the Pac-12 Championship Game and stay in contention for the College Football Playoff. We talked about this on our latest Trojans Wired podcast, produced and co-hosted by Ian Hest.

Listen to the show below after our College Wire links of the week:

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire