Trojans Wired podcast reacts to the firing of Alex Grinch at USC

Alex Grinch easily could have been fired two weeks earlier than he actually was. The Utah game could have been cause for Lincoln Riley to act.

Remember this?

“However, just in case Lincoln Riley is unsure about all of this — just in case he wants to find a way to justify keeping Grinch on his staff — he and USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen might have been given enough evidence to admit they don’t have any other choice.

“Grinch might have fired himself. He might have made it easy for Riley and Cohen to finally act.”

What we were referring to in the Utah game was Grinch specifically saying he hadn’t seen Utah use a wheel route on film. The Utah-Cal game film from the week before directly showed that the Utes had, in fact, used a wheel route. Grinch basically failed to look at all of Utah’s game film from Cal. That was a fireable offense. Riley chose to wait two more weeks after USC gave up 52 points to Washington.

Finally, it happened. On our latest podcast, we react to the big news at USC. Ian Hest co-hosted and produced the show:

