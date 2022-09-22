Trojans: Wired podcast previews USC-Oregon State

It’s time to preview USC-Oregon State. We have obviously been doing that over the past few days, but let’s now include a podcast to add to our multimedia coverage of this very significant showdown.

The No Truck Stops podcast covers Pac-12 football and basketball. The team looks at every school in the conference, and one of the schools it pays particularly close attention to is Oregon State.

Analyst Avery Abelhouzen gave us an inside look at the Beavers, how they have performed so far this season, what they have shown (and not shown) on offense and defense, and how they match up against USC. What should we look for when the Beavers host the Trojans this Saturday night in Corvallis? Get an overview with the No Truck Stops podcast, which you can listen to at Google, Spotify, Apple, and wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Ian Hest produced our show:

List

USC and Rice are 2 of only 13 FBS programs with a special place in football history

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire