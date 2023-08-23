Trojans Wired podcast previews USC season opener versus San Jose State

The eight long months of waiting for the new college football season to start have finally come to an end. We have arrived at game week. USC begins its 2023 college football season against San Jose State on Saturday, August 26, inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Trojans begin one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Caleb Williams will try to defend his Heisman Trophy. Lincoln Riley will try to win a Pac-12 football championship before the conference either ceases to exist or takes on a distinctly different and diminished identity. USC football tries to regain top-tier status in college football after a very good 2022 season which was both a step forward for the program and yet a campaign which ended with two gut-punch losses.

What do you need to look for in this season opener against San Jose State? What does USC want — and need — to get from this game? We discuss the plot points to help you prepare for Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum.

Ian Hest produced the show:

