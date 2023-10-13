Trojans Wired podcast: Notre Dame preview

USC. Notre Dame. Lincoln Riley. Marcus Freeman. Alex Grinch. Gerad Parker.

The good and the bad, the big dogs and the hot seats, the Trojans and the Irish. A fascinating and revealing game is almost upon us. Ian Hest joins the show to preview the best intersectional rivalry in college football.

See the podcast below, after our College Wire links:

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

