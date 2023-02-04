Report: Colts’ Jim Irsay much more involved with head coach finalists

Reuters Videos

STORY: From an earnings update for Mickey Mouse to a rate hike Down Under, these are the business and finance stories to watch out for in the coming days…Media and consumer stocks take the spotlight in another huge week for U.S. earnings. Disney is the highlight Wednesday, with numbers due later from News Corp. Figures from PepsiCo and Kellogg may offer insight into how consumers are grappling with inflation. After record earnings from big oil, the coming week sees numbers from what you might call “big renewables”. Danish wind turbine maker Vestas and Germany’s Siemens Energy both report. Shares in such firms have soared in recent years as investors look for exposure to clean energy. The Reserve Bank of Australia looks primed for another rate hike on Tuesday. But the economy is sending mixed signals, with inflation surging and retail sales plummeting. The Reserve Bank of India may also lift its rate. Stocks and government bonds enjoyed one of their best-ever Januaries, fueled by hopes that the worst is over for growth, rates, and rising prices. New numbers on German inflation and U.S. jobs and consumer confidence will test if the economic optimism is warranted. And investors will watch speeches by central bank policy-makers for more clues about rates. Key figures at the ECB and Bank of Canada are due to speak.