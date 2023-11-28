Trojans Wired podcast looks at the USC defensive coordinator search

Any day now, any moment now, USC should announce the hire of a new defensive coordinator. These are the final hours in which we get to toss around names, discuss coaching carousel plot twists, and examine the details USC and Lincoln Riley must account for when selecting a defensive coordinator.

Next week, on our next football episode of Trojans Wired, we will discuss the hire, but right now is our last bite at the apple before a coordinator is selected.

Of interest to USC fans — and other fans watching from the outside — is the reality that candidates for the position were still coaching their teams on Saturday. USC had to line up interviews on Sunday and Monday. Conversations should be taking place as we speak. Coaches might be ready to take this job, but if they have reservations, one would reasonably expect USC to give candidates 24 hours to think about their choice and then arrive at a decision, so that the Trojans can move through their list.

What is the timeline for this process? What would be problematic in terms of a date for arriving at a defensive coordinator choice? We discuss those details and more. Ian Hest produced and co-hosted the show.

