New Trojans Wired podcast looks at a USC program facing significant problems

Pete Carroll, during each football season, uses the concept of “Tell The Truth Monday” to build accountability on his football teams. We believe in telling the truth, even if that truth isn’t pleasant.

There are a lot of unpleasant truths surrounding USC football right now under Lincoln Riley. Ian Hest co-hosted and produced our latest broadcast in which we discuss a program in trouble. We review the Notre Dame debacle, examine what Riley needs to do, and look ahead to this prove-it moment on Saturday against Utah.

Listen to the podcast below after our College Wire links:

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire