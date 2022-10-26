Trojans: Wired podcast looks at USC-Arizona game plus Utah-Washington State Thursday game

We have a USC football game this week after the off week on Oct. 22. The Trojans go down to the Old Pueblo in Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is not a good team — no one would claim otherwise — but the Wildcats put up 39 points in their most recent game against the Washington Huskies, and they have scored more than 30 points in several games this season. This is not a cakewalk for the USC defense. The Trojans have to be reasonably good on that side of the ball to win this game. If they perform the way they did against Utah, they might be in trouble.

On the new Trojans: Wired podcast, we discuss USC-Arizona, the national picture for the Trojans, and the upcoming Pac-12 Thursday Night Football special between Utah and Washington State. USC fans will be very interested in that game.

Ian Hest produced our show, as always:

