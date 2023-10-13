Trojans Wired Podcast: a look at the Oregon-Washington Pac-12 showdown

USC-Notre Dame is the number one story of the week at Trojans Wire, but we’re also following the huge Oregon-Washington game. USC will play both the Ducks and Huskies in October. The winner of this game will be in prime position to make the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC could be the opponent.

For more on Ducks-Huskies, listen to our Pac-12 prediction show, produced by Ian Hest. The link is below, following our College Wire links:

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

