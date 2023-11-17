Trojans Wired podcast discusses failed season, USC defensive coordinator search

It is not a happy time for USC football fans. Coaches and players aren’t preparing for a UCLA game which will enable the Trojans to play their way into the Pac-12 Championship Game. This UCLA game isn’t a College Football Playoff showcase, either. It’s a big game, because beating the Bruins always matters, but it’s not any bigger than that. It’s an enormous disappointment for a school and a program which expected so much more from the 2023 campaign, Caleb Williams’ last as a collegiate athlete.

The main topic at USC football these days is not the Pac-12 title or the playoff, but the search for a defensive coordinator, which will intensify once the UCLA game is done and the Trojans can focus on the offseason. Their bowl game will be a time to get the defensive coordinator involved in teaching better technique and in starting a player development process which will move through the spring and into next summer. This is not what we planned to talk about, but it’s the podcast we have with Ian Hest as the producer:

