Trojans Wired podcast discusses the arrival of Jennifer Cohen as USC AD

Jennifer Cohen moved from one Pac-12 school to another. She also moved from one 2024 Big Ten school to another. In one of the more fascinating athletic director movements in recent memory, an athletic director who watched one Pac-12 school move to the Big Ten decided to join that very school 13 months after that move was announced.

When USC revealed its move to the Big Ten in the summer of 2022, Mike Bohn was the athletic director in Los Angeles. Nearly one year later, Bohn was out. USC engaged in a multi-month search for its new athletic director. Cohen, whose Washington program packed its bags for the Big Ten mere weeks ago, decided she would rather preside over a Pac-12 to Big Ten transition in Southern California instead of Seattle. One could say this is mainly because USC will get a full revenue share in the Big Ten while Washington will not (in the first several years of its Big Ten existence). Yet, the calculus might be more complicated than that.

On our new podcast, we discuss the arrival of Jennifer Cohen at USC and what her tenure means for Trojan athletics. Ian Hest produced the show.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire