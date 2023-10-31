Trojans Wire YouTube show looks at USC coaching situation and Washington game

The USC Trojans need to fire some coaches. They are also preparing for a game against the Washington Huskies which represents their last chance to make a push for the Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Trojans lose, their hopes will be fully done, and they will probably wind up losing at least four games (if not five) this season.

We talked to Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football and were joined by USC analyst Tim Prangley. We talked about the coaching situation, the Washington game, and a lot more.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

