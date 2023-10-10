Trojans Wire USC YouTube show reviews Arizona, previews Notre Dame

There is no shortage of topics to explore after USC’s complicated and concerning triple-overtime win over Arizona. The Trojans are 6-0 but are in a genuine state of crisis heading into South Bend to face Notre Dame on Saturday.

We talked about the Arizona game and previewed the Notre Dame game — and addressed the Alex Grinch situation — on our weekly show with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football.

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire