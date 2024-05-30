Trojans Wire and UCLA Wire explore future of L.A. women’s basketball

The Pac-12 is ending and the USC-UCLA rivalry is moving into the Big Ten. In football, USC has the massive upper hand. In men’s basketball, UCLA is the clearly more established and powerful program. In women’s basketball, USC is set to do great things, but UCLA should also be very, very good and a part of the hunt for a Final Four berth. This is a great time to be a Los Angeles women’s basketball fan, particularly in the college game.

We sat down to talk with our friends at UCLA Wire. Former Trojans Wire staff writer Matt Wadleigh is the editor of UCLA Wire. We looked at USC and UCLA women’s basketball in this time of great expectations for both programs. USC is obviously loaded and a top contender for the 2025 Women’s Final Four. We wondered if UCLA — a solid, consistent Sweet 16-level program under coach Cori Close — can take that next step and rise to the same Final Four level USC fully expects of itself heading into next season. Women’s basketball is the revenue sport where USC and UCLA both have a chance to do really well next year. (Beach volleyball and water polo are non-revenue sports, of course.)

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire