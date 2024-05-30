Trojans Wire and UCLA Wire discuss Kobe Johnson, past and future

The USC-UCLA football rivalry will enter a new chapter this fall. The Trojan-Bruin basketball rivalry enters a new space next winter in the Big Ten. One big source of intrigue in Los Angeles college basketball next season will be Kobe Johnson, who transferred across town to Westwood to join Mick Cronin after Andy Enfield left USC for SMU.

We wrote this about Kobe Johnson after he transferred to UCLA:

“Kobe Johnson doesn’t hijack a team’s offense. He might not be that great a shooter or scorer, but at USC, he didn’t try to dominate the ball or take shots away from Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier. He took shots because he was open, not because he insisted on being the man to take a shot. He will be selfless and a team player, and that is certainly part of what attracted Mick Cronin when he pursued Kobe in the transfer portal.”

We had UCLA Wire editor Matt Wadleigh on our podcast to discuss this and other USC and UCLA sports topics. Here’s the show:

