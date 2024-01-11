Trojans Wire’s tribute to Pete Carroll, one of the great coaches of the 21st century

Pete Carroll might not be done coaching, but he has coached his last game with the Seattle Seahawks. You will want to follow Seahawks Wire for more coverage, but the bottom line is that team owner Jody Allen wanted a fresh start. Carroll is not burned out or tired, but the Seahawks were falling behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Ownership wanted to make a change. We will see how Carroll, a very young and vigorous 72 years of age, plots out the remainder of his football career.

While we all wonder what he will do next (we’re not sure he will stay in an advisory role with the Seahawks — he might want to actually coach somewhere else), here’s an appreciation of the coaching legend with the Seahawks and USC.

For younger fans not old enough to remember the Pete Carroll USC dynasty, we’ll begin with the greatest article ever written about Carroll, from his USC days. It’s a must-read.

After sharing that article with you, we’ll pass along tributes and quotes from his former players, plus photos from his triumphs as a USC Trojan:

THE J.R. MOEHRINGER LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE ARTICLE FROM 2007

3) "23 Reasons Why A Profile of Pete Carroll Does Not Appear In This Space," by JR Moehringer. Profile of Pete C. http://t.co/3geBcVB3FU — Al Baker (@coach_al_baker) May 15, 2013

EXCERPT

LANE KIFFIN REACTS

The two 🐐. So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both. Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing mentor’s to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know. 💙♥️. @AlabamaFTBL @Seahawks Greatness we may never see… https://t.co/wzbKVsq11o — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 11, 2024

STEVE SARKISIAN REACTS

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

RICHARD SHERMAN

Hell of a run @PeteCarroll. Thankful for the times we shared. From High School all the way to the NFL. I am grateful for you and your spirit and wisdom. HOF career and human being. Much love and respect!

-25 pic.twitter.com/Duk0ZLuCCr — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 11, 2024

LEAVING ALONGSIDE BILL BELICHICK AND NICK SABAN

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban & Pete Carroll out in the last 24 hours… 904 wins

9 National titles

7 Super Bowls — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 11, 2024

PASSAGE OF TIME

No Saban on the Bama sideline

No Belichick on the Patriots sideline

No Pete Carroll on the Seahawks sideline End of an era. pic.twitter.com/rZRh1yAXsI — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) January 11, 2024

STAGGERING

Since 2000, there have been 24 Super Bowls & 24 CFB title games. Nick Saban, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick have coached in 22 of those games (46%) and won 15 of them (31%) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/btQZSUxu8i — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) January 11, 2024

LOTS OF YEARS BEHIND THEM

Hard to imagine the NFL or NCAA without Pete Carroll, Nick Saban & Bill Belichick on the sidelines.

As HCs in the NFL/NCAA they have a combined record of:

904-415 (69%)

14 rings as HC.

Carroll started as a GA in 1973

Saban as a GA in 1973

Belichick as a SA in 1975

MUCH RESPECT. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) January 11, 2024

PHILOSOPHY

Pete Carroll's coaching philosophy was to value his players more than anything. I asked him today what he wants the NFL to do to accomplish that at a league level. His 1 minute, 40 second answer is worth a listen. "Why wouldn't we be creating superheroes for our young kids?" pic.twitter.com/BYGXiHc60q — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 11, 2024

RUSSELL WILSON

Grateful for you! Fun Celebrating you tonight and all the memories! @PeteCarroll pic.twitter.com/gy5qZMXCae — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 11, 2024

POIGNANT

"This is worth crying for."@PeteCarroll thanking his wife Glena will also have you in tears. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/F1N6R8klBc — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2024

AN EXTRAORDINARY 24 HOURS

Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, Belicheck retiring. Stephen A going in on Whitlock. Steph saying GS gotta make some roster changes. Been such a crazy 24 hours in sports that Chuck telling Gayle King he'd punch Aaron Rodgers in the face was a story for only like 6 minutes. — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) January 11, 2024

COACHING EARL THOMAS

My favorite Pete Carroll clip of all-time. We get to see a rare glimpse behind the curtain of Pete coaching up Earl Thomas in his third NFL start. Two of the best to ever do it pic.twitter.com/jguJJNFagB — Parker (@ParkerLewisNFL) January 10, 2024

WISDOM

Here it is, a favorite part of Pete Carroll comments today. https://t.co/2swyKOuaTu pic.twitter.com/qgkzqRvJCi — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) January 11, 2024

LONGTIME SEATTLE SPORTSWRITER

In a decade covering Pete Carroll, I found him to be one of the most engaging, cooperative and fascinating people I’ve ever been around in a long career as a sportswriter. He went out today with grace while revealing the humanity that endeared him to players. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 10, 2024

GOOD SUMMATION

Pete Carroll wasn't supposed to be good in the NFL, wasn't supposed to build an elite defense in this era, wasn't supposed to win with his offensive philosophy, wasn't supposed to win without Russell Wilson…I could go on. Absolute stud who made many of us look like idiots. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 10, 2024

IS THERE A FUTURE?

Pete Carroll sounds like someone still interested in coaching…. pic.twitter.com/ZxrtOuxM3k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

1980 ROSE BOWL

In 1980 Rose Bowl, Pete Carroll was USC's enemy https://t.co/rPswJS7lsc — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 3, 2020

REMARKABLE

In 1980, Nick Saban replaced Pete Carroll as Ohio State’s secondary coach. pic.twitter.com/EKNJzAatNi — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) January 10, 2024

LINCOLN RILEY ON PETE CARROLL'S USC

Lincoln Riley says watching USC under Pete Carroll was a formative football experience https://t.co/HkOB0rCArt via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 10, 2024

REFLECTIONS

Pete Carroll reflects on his transformative tenure at USC https://t.co/z1uZB5qaTW via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 10, 2024

EVALUATING USC

Pete Carroll remembers his first up-close look at powerful 1979 USC team https://t.co/xc3pRjkYa6 via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 10, 2024

PERSPECTIVE

Lincoln Riley's failures at USC magnify Pete Carroll and what he built https://t.co/V7vf0AmSBW — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 10, 2024

FASCINATING FACT

The first game Pete Carroll coached against UCLA in the L.A. Coliseum https://t.co/MSXtYG0gWN via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 10, 2024

MATCHUP THAT NEVER HAPPENED

2003 USC-LSU: Pete Carroll vs. Jimbo Fisher | Trojans Wire via @trojanswire https://t.co/tOLoMAnNxO SC by 2 scores — Peter (@apsycho__metric) August 18, 2021

CARROLL'S 2004 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

2004 ROSE BOWL

2002 BLOWOUT OF NOTRE DAME

2002 win over Notre Dame was a launching-pad moment for USC football https://t.co/oe5AEPDuvZ via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 11, 2024

2005 COMEBACK AGAINST ARIZONA STATE IN 100-DEGREE HEAT

2005 USC-Arizona State game remains a peak Trojan moment 16 years later https://t.co/HVl5YmWAXq via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 11, 2024

PETE CARROLL AND NICK SABAN SPLIT THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

USC and the SEC: LSU wins 2003 BCS title, USC wins AP national title https://t.co/WyM6uMqQGt via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 11, 2024

USC-NOTRE DAME 2005: THE CLASSIC GAME

Saturday, October 15, 2005: USC-Notre Dame was the best part of CFB's greatest Saturday ever https://t.co/m5VM7q8XYu via @trojanswire — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 11, 2024

FIGHTING IRISH WIRE BENDS THE KNEE TO PETE CARROLL

Notre Dame Football: Reliving Pete Carroll's Dominance Over Irish https://t.co/kpyqfvQVGa pic.twitter.com/tv3EZKsrzL — Fighting Irish Wire (@IrishWireND) January 11, 2024

ULTIMATE ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Jan 4, 2005; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll is the only coach in the BCS/College Football Playoff era to win the college football national championship and the Super Bowl. Barry Switzer won a national title and a Super Bowl before the BCS began in 1998. Jimmy Johnson did the same. That’s a fun fact, but there’s an even better fact about Carroll.

Here goes:

Pete Carroll is the only coach in the history of football to win the Rose Bowl, the college football national championship, and the Super Bowl. Dick Vermeil won the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl, but not the college football national title.

Nick Saban has won the Rose Bowl (not a game played in Pasadena, but remember the playoff win over Notre Dame in Arlington — that was the relocated version of the Rose Bowl). Saban has won several national titles. He did not win the Super Bowl.

Pete Carroll really and truly does stand alone in a few key ways as a football coach. He, unlike Saban, figured out the NFL. Never forget that.

LASTING LEGACY

Jan 04, 2005; Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons

In addition to being a big winner — the main reason great coaches establish their reputations — there’s one other central legacy Pete Carroll leaves behind. He was uniquely great and gifted at relating to the modern athlete. Keep in mind that Carroll is 72. He has been coaching since the 1970s. Into his late 60s and early 70s, he was still building very strong relationships with NFL athletes. Players widely and consistently respect and admire the healthy work environment he created with the Seahawks. He created a positive, winning culture in college at USC and was met with a lot of skepticism that he could build that same culture in the NFL, but he clearly did. Carroll possesses a unique human touch which sets him apart from a lot of other coaches who might have won a lot, but were authoritarian and strict.

Carroll’s greatest legacy is that he won while putting a smile on his players’ faces. That’s no small thing.

POSTSCRIPT

Unknown date, 1975; Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Dick Vermeil, who — as noted above — won the Rose Bowl and Super Bowl in a decorated career, is a notable coaching figure for a lot of reasons. One is that he suffered burnout. Vermeil was one of the first coaches to publicly talk about burnout and the stress of coaching.

In addition to creating positive environments for his players, Pete Carroll is anything but burned out. He hasn’t lost his enthusiasm for coaching. That’s an underrated achievement … and it also raises this final question: Is Carroll done coaching?

