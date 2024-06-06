Trojans Wire talks USC-LSU college football on national podcast

The USC-LSU college football season opener is one of the best games in Week 1 of the season, just before Labor Day. We joined the Powers On Sports podcast, hosted by Jason Powers, to discuss that game plus a few other Week 1 showcase games.

We also talked about non-college football topics, just so you know, but college football was very much a part of our menu of items with Jason.

The USC-LSU game is fascinating for a number of reasons. One is that the two programs have a lot in common. They both had terrible defenses last season and completely revamped their defensive coaching staffs. They both had Heisman Trophy winners at quarterback the past two seasons. They both have coaches who left elite programs for other elite programs. They both underachieved last year. They both have failed to win conference championships this decade. They both have inadequate depth on their defensive lines. They both have uncertain quarterback situations entering the 2024 season.

It will be fascinating to see how that game plays out.

Here’s the Powers on Sports podcast below:

