Trojans Wire talks to USC fans on YouTube call-in show

The ugly loss to Notre Dame was a time for USC fans to express their concerns and frustrations. What’s going on? What’s going wrong? Why is this happening? What has to change?

We took your calls with Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football, responding to the outpouring of anxiety after USC took a very big hit.

See the video below after our College Wire Pac-12 links:

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire