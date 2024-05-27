Trojans Wire talks to Rutgers Wire about late-night Friday football

We talked to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the USC football game against Rutgers this October. The announcement that the game will be a late-night Friday start drew national headlines. Be sure to follow Rutgers Wire for RU football coverage.

Trojans Wire: Give an early assessment of the Rutgers-USC matchup. What are you looking for the most?

KD: I really want to see in the trenches on this one. Everyone is questioning if USC can compete in the Big Ten along the lines. I don’t see it being an issue for USC, truth be told. But I really want to see USC going up against an offensive line for Rutgers that is experienced and veteran. Not the best in the Big Ten, but a unit that made a big leap collectively last year.

For USC fans who don’t know, the Rutgers offensive line coach is Pat Flaherty. He was the offensive line coach for the New York Giants during their last two Super Bowl seasons. Two decades of NFL experience.

