Trojans Wire talks to Mountain West Wire about USC-San Jose State opener

The good folks at Mountain West Wire are covering San Jose State this weekend. They reached out to us and asked for our thoughts on USC and Saturday’s season opener.

Mountain West Wire asked us, “How do you see this game playing out?”

Our answer: “San Jose State will probably make some big plays early in the game. It could be a wild and crazy first quarter. USC’s defense might finally settle in midway through the second quarter, and the Trojans could begin to pull away after halftime. USC’s offense is simply not going to be stopped by San Jose State or any other opponent without a truly elite defense. USC 59, SJSU 21.”

For Mountain West Wire’s San Jose State story page, keep this link handy throughout the weekend.

Mountain West Wire has a Week Zero preview podcast up for you to enjoy.

Mountain West Wire offers odds and predictions for Week Zero games involving Mountain West teams. San Jose State is joined by Hawaii and San Diego State on the gridiron this Saturday.

