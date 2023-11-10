Trojans Wire talks to Ducks Wire about USC-Oregon game

The USC-Oregon game this Saturday is a huge game for Oregon. The Ducks are in the hunt for the College Football Playoff and the Pac-12 championship. They want a rematch with the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas.

The USC Trojans haven’t been officially eliminated from the Pac-12 race, but their odds of making the Pac-12 title game are very slim. They have to beat Oregon and UCLA and get help from other sources to find a way to Vegas. They have three losses right now and are likely heading for the Las Vegas or Sun Bowl in the postseason.

We had hoped that USC-Oregon would be a battle of giants, two teams with no more than one loss, both in the playoff hunt. Instead, it’s a game where Oregon has the magnified national profile and USC is trying to play spoiler.

Nevertheless, we wouldn’t dare pass up the chance to talk to Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel, who does a great job covering Oregon football.

Here’s our Behind Enemy Lines Trojans Wired podcast episode with Ducks Wire, looking at USC-Oregon. Enjoy!

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire