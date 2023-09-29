Trojans Wire talks to Buffaloes Wire about USC-Colorado

The arrival of the USC-Colorado game means we’re talking to our friends at Buffaloes Wire about the big game in Boulder.

In this article, Buffaloes Wire’s Tony Cosolo talked to us, giving Colorado readers a look at the Trojans.

We asked Buffaloes Wire’s Jack Carlough for more insights into the Colorado team USC will face.

We asked Jack if Travis Hunter is more important to CU’s defense or offense.

Carlough’s answer: “Travis Hunter is definitely more important to Colorado’s defense. The Buffs have the depth at wide receiver to be just fine without him on offense. Colorado’s defense was clearly a step below without Hunter against Oregon … The most pressure is now on safeties Trevor Woods, Shilo Sanders and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.”

Carlough’s choice of a Colorado wide receiver who needs to step up: Tar’Varish Dawson.

Carlough’s underperforming CU players who need to be a lot better against USC: “I’d like to see Colorado’s guards on the offensive line get back to their Week 1 form, including Landon Bebee, Jack Bailey and Jack Wilty.”

Will this season be a disappointment for Colorado if the Buffs go 5-7 and miss a bowl game?

Carlough’s response: “In Coach Prime’s eyes, probably. The bar keeps getting higher and at this point, a five-win season would be a disappointment.”

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire