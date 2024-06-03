Trojans Wire talks to Badgers Wire about Alex Grinch and a lot more

We are going to spend the summer here at USC football learning about the Big Ten Conference. Therefore, we want to learn more about various schools, fan bases, and football programs in the league. One of them is Wisconsin. We talked to Badgers Wire about a number of different subjects. One is Alex Grinch, who is now on Luke Fickell’s staff in Madison and will go up against USC later this season. More precisely, Grinch will come back to the Los Angeles Coliseum when the Badgers visit L.A. to face the Men of Troy.

How worried are Wisconsin football fans that Alex Grinch is now on their coaching staff? You will be interested in the answer. In some ways, while we were interviewing Badgers Wire editor Ben Kenney about Wisconsin, this Grinch segment turned into a two-way interview in which Ben wanted to know what USC fans and bloggers thought about Grinch. It’s a revealing moment in an informative Big Ten conversation, part of “Big Ten Summer” here at Trojans Wire.

