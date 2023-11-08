Trojans Wire takes phone calls from USC fans in response to Alex Grinch’s firing

The firing of Alex Grinch is the main item of interest for USC football fans this week.

We wrote after the Washington game that “The Trojans’ 52-42 loss makes it a near certainty they will not play in the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. This means the Nov. 18 game versus UCLA will be USC’s last game before the bowl season. Grinch will certainly be fired by Nov. 19. That’s not a fact, but it’s a highly informed opinion. The situation is simply too untenable if Grinch is retained. In no logical universe can he stay.”

Lincoln Riley didn’t wait for November 19. He and Jennifer Cohen did not allow Grinch to prepare a game plan for Oregon. Grinch was fired Sunday, Nov. 5. Now we are trying to process the many details of USC’s new situation, including the need to fire strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie.

We took calls from USC fans after Grinch’s firing at The Voice of College Football. We are continuing our conversation on the USC defense and the future of USC football:

