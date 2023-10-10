Trojans Wire takes your phone calls after unsettling OT win over Arizona

The USC-Arizona game was so close, so poorly coached, and so concerning for USC football fans that we had to take your phone calls on Sunday. At The Voice of College Football, Trojans Wire and Tim Prangley took phone calls from Trojan fans after the 43-41 triple-overtime win over Arizona. We went through the various plot points and reasons for alarmism, trying to make sense of a Trojan team which isn’t putting all the pieces together and is not improving each week.

The defense under Alex Grinch had its moments, but once again, it didn’t play a complete game. It played about 20 really good minutes. Against better teams, that won’t get the job done.

Lincoln Riley isn’t putting the offensive line in a position to succeed, either. We talked about that as well.

Need to vent? Need to relieve some stress? This call-in show is for you. You might feel better after watching it.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire