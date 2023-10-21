Trojans Wire takes your calls before the Utah game

At The Voice of College Football, Trojans Wire took your calls alongside Tim Prangley on our latest call-in show. It’s a huge game for USC against Utah on Saturday evening in the Coliseum. Fans wanted to vent — as they should — in the midst of all the uncertainties swirling around the Trojan football program.

We are going to have a call-in show on Sunday at our USC YouTube channel. If you subscribe to the channel, you will get a notification of when that show will begin. If you join the USC channel as a member, you get exclusive bonus content from Trojans Wire and channel creator Mark Rogers.

The show appears below, after our College Wire links:

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire