Trojans Wire takes your calls on pre-Christmas USC show

The USC fan wish list for Christmas includes more NIL resources and a better NIL operation. There’s no question that Oregon, powered by Nike and Phil Knight, have created an NIL architecture which is handing out big bags to prospects on the trail. Oregon is beating USC in recruiting and in the transfer portal. The recruiting prowess of the Ducks is reflected by their No. 5 national ranking for the Class of 2024, also by their 17 blue-chip prospects compared to just eight for USC in the 2024 cycle.

Oregon’s portal prowess is proven by stacking its quarterback room. Dillon Gabriel is in Eugene for 2024, and Dante Moore will be there for 2025. Oregon convinced Moore to sit a year behind Gabriel. That’s how much pull UO has in the NIL space right now.

USC fans are rightly asking questions about NIL at USC, and we listened. We took your calls on our Trojan call-in show with host Tim Prangley on the weekend before Christmas.

Hopefully, Santa will have some NIL gifts for the Trojans in 2024.

