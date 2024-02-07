Trojans Wire staff writer talks to Team NBS Media about D’Anton Lynn, USC football offseason

The USC Trojans are trying to change how they go about their business. They were too dependent on offense the past two seasons. A lot of people thought Lincoln Riley would never make a big change in his overall approach. When he said USC would focus a lot more on defense, many were skeptical. That was very reasonable. Yet, Riley has actually taken some real steps to prove that he is serious about changing his own methods and the overall focus of USC football. D’Anton Lynn, hired as the Trojans’ new defensive coordinator, began Riley’s shift in philosophy.

Riley did not stop there. He hired Matt Entz as linebacker coach. He hired Doug Belk to coach the secondary. He just added Eric Henderson as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator with Lynn. USC has engaged in a significant makeover of its defensive staff. The program looks and feels very different now, compared to where it was in October when Alex Grinch’s defense was getting roasted on Saturdays.

I talked to Team NBS Media about these and other USC football topics in a recent interview:

