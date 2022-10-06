Trojans Wire previews USC-Washington State on national YouTube show

USC-Washington State is approaching. The Trojans head into a very important game knowing that Caleb Williams is capable of doing great things, but also knowing that if he gets careless — as he did against Arizona State when he threw his first interception of the season — USC could find itself in a dogfight with little margin for error.

The Trojans have some injury concerns along their offensive line heading into the Washington State game on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. local time on Fox television. USC’s rush defense is still flawed and inconsistent. Alex Grinch did make good halftime adjustments against Arizona State, but the fact that he needed to make halftime adjustments against Arizona State — one of the weaker teams in the Pac-12 — could be an indication that USC’s overall strength simply is not as great as its No. 6 national ranking might suggest.

Trojans Wire previewed the Washington State game and discussed the state of USC football with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football:

[mm-video type=video id=01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3 playlist_id=none player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3/01gemmzdjf6wv429gkx3-2474bfdd6f26d65864de7d2031f7bc20.jpg]

[listicle id=49470]

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire