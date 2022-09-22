Trojans Wire previews USC-Oregon State on national YouTube show

It’s all Oregon State, all the time, here at Trojans Wire. In written articles, on our in-house podcast, and on other media outlets, we are talking about USC’s big game against the Beavers in Corvallis on Saturday night.

Now we add our USC-Oregon State preview with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football. Our Tuesday show with Mark airs at 1:05 p.m. in Los Angeles. We talked to Mark about this game from a lot of different angles while also looking at the new Pac-12 landscape heading into a big Week 4 slate which also includes a huge Oregon-Washington State game.

Below, we offer a look at USC-OSU from several different angles:

This is the full USC live show from Tuesday, Sept. 20, with Mark Rogers, but we have more segments below this one:

Mark Rogers talked to Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth about USC-Oregon State. Great stuff at The Voice of College Football:

We talked to Mark Rogers about the difference(s) Eric Gentry is making for the USC defense:

We talked to Mark Rogers about the challenge Oregon State presents to USC:

The Voice of College Football, in addition to our Tuesday show with Mark Rogers, features the USC postgame show after every Trojan game with co-hosts Tony Altimore, Tim Prangley, and Rick Anaya. They looked at Oregon State leading up to this game:

Tony Altimore, in addition to co-hosting the USC postgame show on Saturdays, hosts the midweek Pac-12 call-in show at The Voice of College Football. Here is the Week 4 call-in show for this week, with a lot of USC-Oregon State talk:

We talked to Mark Rogers about this USC-Oregon State game landing on Pac-12 Network and why this happened:

We noted a few key injuries for Oregon State heading into this game.

