Trojans Wire previews USC’s current and future conferences on national podcast

You definitely want to know what USC will do in the Pac-12 this year, but as a Trojan fan, you cannot deny that the Big Ten now matters more to you than it ever did before. USC will be stepping into this world in two short seasons. Recruiting battles for Class of 2023 and 2024 prospects can legitimately be viewed as Big Ten recruiting battles, since those players will spend a majority of their collegiate careers in the Big Ten at USC (if they come to USC).

Therefore, while we’re obviously focused on the Pac-12 this year at Trojans Wire, we’re certainly going to dip our toes into the Big Ten and make sure you get a sense of the state of play in that conference.

We get the season started with a double-preview of these two conferences.

We went on the Powers On Sports podcast to talk with host Jason Powers about the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. Get an overview of USC’s current home and its future one in separate segments.

