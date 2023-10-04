Trojans Wire previews Arizona game with Arizona Desert Swarm

We talked to Arizona Wildcat sports website AZ Desert Swarm this week. We discussed this Saturday’s game between USC and Arizona in the Los Angeles Coliseum. We touched on several different points of interest heading into the game against the Wildcats.

One point of note is that Caleb Williams has thrown some ill-advised passes in recent weeks:

“You would know—having watched the ASU-USC game—that Caleb threw two passes in that game which should have been picked. He threw an interception against Colorado. He still gets a little reckless and careless at times.

“He is better than a year ago. We haven’t seen a true clunker from him the way we did at Oregon State in 2022. We don’t expect USC to score fewer than 30 points in any game it plays this year. USC scored only 17 versus Oregon State last season. It’s all about capitalizing on those occasional moments of recklessness. Arizona has to catch an interception if Caleb puts the ball on a plate.”

USC needs Caleb to not put the ball on a plate against Arizona.

