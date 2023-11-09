Trojans Wire looks at USC DC search, previews Oregon game

The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks meet for the first time on the gridiron in three years. That’s wild. The Trojans and Ducks are meeting in Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2015. That’s really crazy.

We talked about the USC-Oregon game at The Voice of College Football.

We also discussed the ins and outs of the USC defensive coordinator search, noting a lot of potential plot points which might become part of this very important sequence in the life and health of USC football in the Big Ten Conference.

We were joined by Tim Prangley for USC insight and analysis. We were also joined by Oregon analyst Rian Winter of SportsChat503. You will get healthy and robust discussion of a lot of important USC football topics. Subscribe to, like, and share the USC channel at The Voice of College Football. You can also consider joining the USC channel as a member, which gives you exclusive bonus content you won’t find anywhere else on YouTube or the rest of the world wide web.

