Trojans Wire looks at the spring transfer portal window on new show

The spring transfer portal window in college football is officially open for business. The USC Trojans need to get some work done in this window. Remember: They got Jordan Addison in the 2022 spring portal window. They got Bear Alexander in the 2023 spring transfer portal. They need some splashes if they want to lift the roster to the level of depth and quality they need to become a factor in the Big Ten Conference and the expanded College Football Playoff race this year.

Recent transfers out of the program have eroded the program’s depth, such that USC really needs multiple defensive linemen who are ready to instantly play and make an impact in 2024. The Trojans also really need one quality offensive lineman they can bring into the program and plug into a position, ideally at tackle. What other needs does USC have? We can debate how important the other position groups are, but there’s no question USC needs to beef up its two lines, mostly on defense.

We talked more about the spring transfer portal window with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

Trojan Conquest LIVE 98 https://t.co/BqUmR3kO2l — Mark Rogers (@MarkRogersTV) April 16, 2024

