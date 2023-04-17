Trojans Wire joins YouTube show to discuss 2023 USC football spring game

There is so much to talk about after the 2023 USC football spring game, much as there was a lot to discuss after the 2022 spring game. During the Clay Helton years, the spring game was a total non-event, because fans and analysts knew that very little coaching was actually taking place. Whatever Clay Helton said about players improving could not be trusted, because we did not see elite player development in August camp or when the season got rolling. Under Lincoln Riley, however, we can trust that player assessments have more realism attached to them, and that guys will develop (at least on offense) over the course of the season.

We talked a lot about the spring game — along with other USC guests — on the Trojans Conquest Live show with co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya at The Voice of College Football on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a long show, which means you can sit back and take in a lot of spring game analysis plus more insights on the transfer portal.

