Trojans Wire joins YouTube show to discuss USC recruiting, Bronny James

There is so much to discuss in the world of USC athletics. When the next college sports cycle begins with the first Trojan football game in late August against San Jose State, USC will jump into an exciting new world.

Get this: USC football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball are all expected to be preseason top-25 teams. Football and men’s basketball will probably be preseason top-10 teams. When was the last time you could say that about USC’s revenue-sport teams? The Trojans have a lot of momentum right now, and it’s a special time to be a fan, an alumnus, or a student of the school.

Trojans Wire discussed two topics in particular with Tim and Rick: first, football recruiting and the continued additions in the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball. We then discussed the many ways Bronny James can help USC basketball. We’ll walk you through some of the specific topics we dove into on Trojan Conquest Live.

USC'S CONQUEST COLLECTIVE

Tim and Rick began their show this past Sunday (May 7) by interviewing Jeff McKay (grandson of legendary USC football coach John McKay) and Frank Martin II, who oversee the Conquest Collective at USC and are helping the Trojans handle the new NIL space in college sports. You’ll learn a lot from Tim and Rick’s conversation with the organizers of the Conquest Collective.

REGGIE BUSH HEISMAN

Tim Prangley continues to focus on an issue which matters a lot to him and the USC community: giving back Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy. Get the latest on this effort, which includes billboards springing up in Southern California.

TRE'QUON FEGANS

#USC is getting a player with several years of eligibility left. This is not a one-year rental for the Trojans. https://t.co/dkHcBBmboN — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) May 8, 2023

We talked about Alabama transfer Tre’Quon Fegans with Tim and Rick on Trojan Conquest Live. We emphasized that this is not a one-year rental for USC. The Trojans are getting four years of eligibility here, a real coup in the portal for Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch.

USC PORTAL SUCCESS, EXPLAINED

🚨BREAKING🚨 Former Texas A&M EDGE Anthony Lucas has committed to USC ✌️ He is currently ranked the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the transfer portal. Story: https://t.co/Wv67kBHIsd pic.twitter.com/W4yMB9oxGZ — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2023

We noted in our discussion with Tim and Rick that USC transfers with multiple years of eligibility are going to be able to play this year in the Pac-12 and next year in the Big Ten, giving them exposure to more situations. This seems to be a selling point for USC: Play in two conferences if you have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

ANQUON FEGANS

Landing the No. 1-ranked safety in the Class of 2025 is a pretty big splash for #USC and Donte Williams. https://t.co/z46pY40B1X — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) May 9, 2023

We told Tim and Rick that USC continues to shut down the notion that top players don’t want to play defense for Alex Grinch. That idea continues to be refuted and undercut.

BRONNY JAMES

We noted that one of the effects of Bronny James coming to USC is that every Galen Center game will likely be sold out this coming season. It won’t just be the UCLA game which draws a sellout crowd.

SETTING THE TABLE

We pointed out to Tim and Rick that Bronny James — if his time at USC is successful — can become an ambassador for the program. He can tell other recruits and potential transfers, “I improved under Andy Enfield and was taken good care of. You will grow and develop here.” USC is in position to reap enormous benefits from Bronny James. The Trojans simply have to get this one right — not just the winning, but making sure Bronny has a fun, positive experience within the program.

USC VS UCLA

We told Tim and Rick that for the first time since the beginning of John Wooden’s dynasty at UCLA, USC basketball will be the hotter, more interesting, more publicized college basketball program in Los Angeles. This is “The Bronny Effect.”

