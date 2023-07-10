Trojans Wire joins YouTube show to discuss big Pac-12 football games of 2023

We at Trojans Wire think USC football’s biggest game of 2023 is the October 21 home date with the Utah Utes.

Ducks Wire columnist Don Smalley thinks USC’s biggest game this year is the November 4 clash with the Washington Huskies in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“The Trojans,” Smalley wrote, “want to be undefeated and have all the confidence in the world when they have the showdown in Eugene (on Nov. 11 at Oregon). A loss just the week before could erase any playoff appearance and deflate USC. Every game in college football is a ‘must-win,’ but for USC, beating Washington is the biggest must-win on its schedule.”

Let’s see what Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya, the co-hosts of Trojan Conquest Live, think about the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season. Tim and Rick address those subjects plus USC recruiting and 2023 Trojan player evaluations on this week’s show. We joined the conversation to explore a wide range of topics.

Trojan Conquest Live airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific this summer at The Voice of College Football:

