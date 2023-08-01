Trojans Wire joins YouTube show to discuss 2023 USC offensive line

The USC offensive line should be very good this season. The USC offensive line is undergoing some reshuffling in these final few weeks before the start of the 2023 season. These two statements might seem to contradict each other, but this year, they don’t.

It is true enough that positional reshuffling is often an indication of instability and/or uncertainty. Coaches aren’t sure where to place players because they don’t think they have solid answers. Most of the time, positional adjustments flow from players not panning out at specific positions and needing a change to come closer to meeting their potential. Coaches shuffle positions as a response to failures, flaws and fumbles.

This situation at USC is not reflective of such a dynamic.

Because of the fluidity created by the transfer portal — with incoming offensive linemen encountering a brand-new situation — and because some players are already guaranteed of playing new positions (such as Justin Dedich moving from right guard to center), coaches need to reshuffle. It has nothing to do with guys failing to perform; it’s simply a matter of who came back, who is new, and who is best suited in various roles.

Keep in mind that what you see right now might not exist on Aug. 26 against San Jose State. What you see right now might not exist one month into the season. Most of all, keep in mind that what really matters is where the roster stands heading into October 14 in South Bend against Notre Dame. That’s when USC needs to know for sure where each player is in position to play his best.

We talked about this with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire