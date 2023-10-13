Trojans Wire joins YouTube show with featured guest J.K. McKay

This was a lot of fun. Tim Prangley, host of the USC call-in show every Thursday during the season at The Voice of College Football, brought on board a fantastic guest for Notre Dame week.

J.K. McKay, the star of USC’s 1975 Rose Bowl win over Ohio State and a member of two national championship teams at USC, talked to Tim and Trojans Wire on Thursday’s show. McKay talked about his famous father, USC coaching icon John McKay. Relive so many great USC football memories from the 1960s and 1970s. Get an education on the incredible moments which are part of USC lore and the shapers of one of the most famous programs in college football.

There are so many amazing stories on this YouTube show. It’s a real treat for all the Trojans in your family. USC fans of all ages will love this conversation with J.K. and Jeff McKay, who carry on the USC legacy:

