Trojans Wire joins YouTube show to discuss KVA, Pac-12 media day, USC roster

The quiet summer offseason is over. Yes, June was a busy month for USC football recruiting, but the first three weeks of July were relatively quiet on the recruiting front. With USC’s preseason camp not starting until July 28, there was a bit of a lull in the overall news cycle. Not anymore.

Pac-12 media day on July 21 generated a lot of interviews, public quotes, polls, preseason roster projections, and other talking points within the conference. USC head coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams, and linebacker Mason Cobb all represented the Trojans at the media day in Las Vegas, USC’s last as a Pac-12 member.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of media day stories to discuss, so we talked about them with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football. We also reacted to Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s decision to play for Notre Dame instead of USC or Ohio State. We also looked at new developments regarding the formulation of the 2023 USC roster. That’s all part of a packed show on the USC channel at The Voice of College Football. Subscribe to, like, and share the USC channel at the Voice of CFB:

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire