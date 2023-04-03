Trojans Wire joins USC YouTube show to discuss Big Ten scheduling, more

There is so much to speculate about in terms of USC’s Big Ten schedule and how it will relate to Notre Dame, particularly in the years (such as this one) when USC has to go to South Bend to play the Fighting Irish.

On the newest episode of Trojan Conquest Live — the new USC show at The Voice of College Football — we joined co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya to discuss a range of topics. One of them was the USC-Notre Dame-Big Ten scheduling framework, and how it will actually come together. We also explored the idea of what would serve USC’s interests the most. This is not a prediction of what will in fact happen, only the articulation of a roadmap which would help USC more than other potential schedule arrangements.

