Trojans Wire joins Salt Lake City radio show to evaluate USC, preview Utah

The USC Trojans are in trouble. They need to play with the urgency of a team whose season is quite genuinely on the line this Saturday against the Utah Utes.

USC should easily find ample motivation for this game. The Trojans are coming off a terrible loss to Notre Dame. Their season is on the brink of collapse. Their Pac-12 championship hopes would take a huge hit if they lose to Utah. The Utes beat them twice last season and prevented the Trojans from making the College Football Playoff.

If USC can’t respond here, against an opponent which will likely be without its best quarterback — Cam Rising — the Trojans’ season will be a complete failure. A climate of significant concern will get worse. It will turn into a crisis.

With the big USC-Utah game upon us, we were invited to the KSL Unrivaled afternoon show in Salt Lake City, part of KSL Sports and the KSL Sports Zone. We did not hold back in our assessment of USC football.

Our thanks to KSL Sports for having us on the show:

.@KSLunrivaled was joined by @MattZemek of @TrojansWire to get ready for the big Utah vs. USC game.https://t.co/WuyPPcgP7i — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 18, 2023

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

