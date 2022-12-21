Trojans Wire joins national YouTube show to discuss the portal, recruiting, Cotton Bowl, and more

There’s a lot going on at USC: incoming and outbound transfers, the early signing period, the pursuit of more high-end players in the transfer portal, offensive line changes heading into the Cotton Bowl, and plenty more.

The additions of receiver Dorian Singer from Arizona and linebacker Mason Cobb from Oklahoma State have generated big headlines at USC, stocking the 2023 roster with high-level players. Lincoln Riley is continuing to pounce on opportunities in the transfer portal.

USC is dealing with offensive line limitations in the Cotton Bowl, specifically the injury to center Brett Neilon, who won’t play. Justin Dedich is moving positions along the offensive front.

Will Caleb Williams play in the Cotton Bowl? How is his hamstring injury progressing? Will Tuli Tuipulotu play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane? What about Jordan Addison, before he heads to the NFL draft?

We talked about this and more with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football. Subscribe to, like and share Mark Rogers’ USC YouTube channel at The Voice of College Football:

List

Pac-12 Switch Tracker: taking notes on specific transfers from one Pac-12 school to another

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire