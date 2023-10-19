Trojans Wire joins national podcast to discuss USC, Dan Lanning, and more

There is certainly a lot to talk about at USC and in the Pac-12. We need to explore what is going wrong with the Trojans on the football field. We also need to evaluate Dan Lanning’s fourth-down decisions as the head coach at Oregon. Those decisions loomed large in the Ducks’ loss at Washington.

Jason Powers of the Powers On Sports podcast invited us on his show to talk about USC, Lanning, other big college football games, and some other non-football stories of interest. It’s an extensive sports podcast you won’t want to miss.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

