Trojans Wire joins Arizona sportswriter, talk show host to preview USC-U of A

If you want great Arizona Wildcats coverage and analysis, a great resource is Steve Rivera, a Tucson-based sportswriter and talk show host who knows the U of A as well as anyone.

On our weekly USC YouTube show with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football, Steve Rivera opened the broadcast with a 13-minute segment. He offered his insights into the state of the Wildcats as they prepare to face USC on Saturday evening. He fielded questions and provided a more detailed look into the Xs and Os of this matchup. One note of particular importance is that Arizona is likely to attack USC’s defense in different ways, depending on whether Jayden de Laura or (backup) Noah Fifita starts at quarterback for the Wildcats.

You can listen to Steve Rivera’s sports talk show, Eye On The Ball, at 1450 AM in Tucson. That’s a Fox Sports Radio affiliate. The Eye On The Ball radio show in Tucson airs weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. local time.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire