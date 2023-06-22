Trojans Wire joins Alabama radio show to talk Big Ten schedule, Bronny James

There is so much to talk about in the world of USC athletics. The Trojans are recruiting up a storm. Caleb Williams will soon try to win back-to-back Heisman Trophy awards. USC has a Pac-12 and College Football Playoff contender. The Trojans will move to the Big Ten Conference next year. Bronny James is coming to Los Angeles to play college basketball this upcoming season. USC will be a top-15 preseason team in both football and men’s basketball, and maybe also women’s hoops as well.

It’s a fun time to cover USC sports, so it is therefore a fun time to talk about USC Sports.

The Press Box Radio Show, based in Alabama, invited Trojans Wire onto its early-morning Wednesday broadcast to discuss the Big Ten football schedule, USC basketball with Bronny James on board, and the Pac-12’s next move in light of the San Diego State-Mountain West soap opera.

Show co-hosts Mike Grace, Jason Powers, and Bart Hyche all asked thought-provoking, interesting questions. You can listen to our 15-minute segment within the larger hour of the broadcast.

We wish to thank Mark Grace and Press Box Radio for the invitation.

